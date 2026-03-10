Back to overview

Nordseecluster A Offshore Wind Farm to Power Munich Airport

Contracts & Tenders
March 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The power purchase agreement (PPA) that Munich Airport awarded to RWE through a recently closed tender is for the German developer’s new offshore wind farm Nordseecluster A, according to a press release RWE issued on 10 March.

As reported in January, RWE came out as the winner in a tender that Munich Airport (Flughafen München GmbH) opened early last year, looking to award an offshore wind PPA. According to a contract award notice published on a European tender website on 15 January, the tender process concluded in December 2025.

RWE said that the ten-year PPA was signed in February and guarantees the airport 40 GWh of electricity per year from its Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction in the North Sea. That amount of energy would be sufficient to supply about 12,000 households per year with green electricity, the developer says.

“Electricity supply contracts such as this one with Munich Airport are an important step for us in accelerating decarbonisation in Germany while ensuring long-term supply security. With large-scale offshore projects such as the Nordseecluster, we can reliably feed more CO₂-free electricity into the grid and thus support the development of a stable and sustainable energy system”, said Ulf Kerstin, Chief Commercial Officer at RWE Supply & Trading.

The 660 MW Nordseecluster A is being built around 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist, where offshore construction is well underway with foundation installation completed at the end of last year and cable-laying work now in full swing.

The installation of the 44 wind turbines is scheduled to begin in summer 2026, with the 660 MW offshore wind farm planned to be be commissioned in early 2027.

