Ørsted Achieves 2025 Decarbonisation Target, Slashes Emissions by 98 Per Cent

Business & Finance
November 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ørsted has reduced its carbon emissions by 98%, becoming the first energy company in the world to achieve its science-based 2025 decarbonisation target, the Danish firm announced on 12 November.

Renewable energy accounts for 99 per cent of the company’s energy production, while its scope 1 and scope 2 emission intensity has been reduced by more than 98 per cent compared to 2006.

As Ørsted will meet its 2025 target, it will become the world’s first energy company to complete a green transformation from fossil fuels to renewable energy, according to the firm.

“We were founded on a promise to deliver green, affordable, and secure energy to governments around the world, and over the past years, we’ve built 18.5 GW of renewable energy,” said Ingrid Reumert, Senior Vice President for Global Stakeholder Relations at Ørsted.   

Ørsted said it reached this milestone by deploying offshore wind and other renewable energy sources, closing coal-fired combined heat and power plants, and converting the remaining plants to certified sustainable biomass, divesting oil and gas activities, electrifying the vehicle fleet, and covering its own electricity consumption with renewable electricity certificates.   

“We’ll continue to build out offshore wind in our core markets and will take the next steps in our decarbonisation journey with a focus on reducing our upstream and downstream carbon emissions towards 2040,” says Reumert. 

The company recently announced that it will reduce its number of employees, as Ørsted plans to focus more on offshore wind and the European market. Several offshore wind farms will be completed in the coming years, and the company also plans to improve its competitiveness, which will further contribute to the decision.

