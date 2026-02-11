Back to overview

Ørsted Launch Customer of UK’s First Commercial Biomethanol Bunkering Service

February 11, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

The UK’s first commercially ready biomethanol storage and supply service for shipping has been launched at the Port of Immingham, the largest port by cargo volume in the UK, as part of efforts to advance decarbonisation in maritime transport. The first company to use the new service will be the offshore wind farm owner/operator Ørsted.

A three-partite partnership of Exolum, Methanex Corporation and Ørsted is behind the initiative to provide marine bunkering services for biomethanol.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone for the Port of Immingham and the wider maritime sector,” said Steven Clapperton, Head of Marine (Humber), Associated British Ports, owner of Port of Immingham.

“By enabling biomethanol bunkering, we are taking practical steps toward decarbonising one of the hardest-to-abate industries. Associated British Ports is proud to support partners like Exolum, Ørsted, and Methanex in driving innovation that aligns with the U.K.’s clean energy ambitions and positions our ports at the forefront of sustainable shipping.” 

Exolum will provide the storage and fuelling infrastructure at its Immingham facility, Methanex will supply the biomethanol for the project, and Ørsted will be the first to utilise this service for its North Sea offshore wind farm maintenance vessels.

The ISCC-certified biomethanol supplied to Ørsted is produced at Methanex’s US facilities on the Gulf Coast using feedstocks derived from waste and residues, such as organic municipal solid waste. Compared to conventional marine fuels, it delivers up to an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, Methanex said.

“Ørsted is pleased to be the first to fuel its service-operation vessels with bio-methanol as part of this partnership,” said Mika Bärlund, Lead Category Manager at Ørsted.

“This project aligns with our commitment not only to create opportunities for local suppliers but also to help develop leading-edge technologies, in particular technologies which help us in our goal to deliver more sustainable operations and assist with the broader decarbonisation of the maritime sector. Finally, it is a step towards our vision of creating a world that runs entirely on green energy.”

