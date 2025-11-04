Hornsea Three AMS Trenchless
Ørsted Offloads Half of Hornsea 3 in EUR 5.2 Billion Transaction with Apollo

November 4, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ørsted has entered into an agreement with Apollo-managed funds (Apollo) for a 50 per cent equity ownership share in the company’s 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

The total value of the transaction is approximately DKK 39 billion (about EUR 5.2 billion), and the total project investment remains in the range of DKK 70-75 billion.

The Hornsea 3 transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is anticipated to close before year-end. Apollo is expected to invest approximately USD 3.25 billion upon close, with the remaining USD 3.25 billion to be funded as the project reaches certain construction and development milestones in the coming years.

“We’re pleased to welcome Apollo as a partner for Hornsea 3, as they bring infrastructure expertise and scaled capital. We look forward to working with them to deliver this important project that will produce enough electricity to power more than 3 million UK homes once completed and contribute to the renewable transformation of the UK,” said Trond Westlie, Ørsted Group CFO.

As part of the agreement, Ørsted will construct the Hornsea 3 project under a full-scope EPC contract as well as provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) services from its East Coast O&M hub.

Furthermore, Ørsted will provide the incoming partner with balancing services and a long-term route to market for the renewable electricity generated from the wind farm.

“At Apollo, we look to serve as a scaled provider of long-term and flexible capital solutions for leading companies and infrastructure. We are pleased to partner with Ørsted on this transaction where Apollo Fund capital can help to power over 3 million UK homes,” said Leslie Mapondera, Apollo Partner and Co-Head of European Credit.

“This is the latest large-scale transaction here in Europe where we are investing behind energy infrastructure, transition assets, AI and other key priorities.”

The transaction’s senior financing is being led by Apollo-managed entities, and the bank facilities have been underwritten by BNP Paribas, ING Bank, Lloyds, and RBC Capital Markets.

Hornsea 3 is Ørsted’s third gigawatt-scale project in the North Sea’s Hornsea zone. The offshore wind farm will comprise around 200 Siemens Gamesa’s 14 MW turbines, installed approximately 160 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast.

Recently, the second offshore converter station topside started its journey from Aibel’s yard in Thailand to Europe. The topsides are planned to be installed at the offshore project site in 2026.

The 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm is expected to be operational in 2027.

