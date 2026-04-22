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Ørsted, Hitachi Energy Team Up to Streamline Delivery of Offshore Wind Electrical Systems

Grid Connection
April 22, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted has signed an agreement with Hitachi Energy to form a strategic partnership focused on streamlining the planning and delivery of offshore wind electrical systems.

Ørsted via LinkedIn

The two companies share a commitment to reduce lead times, mitigate risks, and enable more cost-effective offshore wind development, with the collaboration marking an important step in helping bring down energy costs and shaping the industry’s future, Ørsted said via social media.

The partnership covers the delivery of integrated onshore and offshore electrical solutions, with a focus on standardisation, modularisation, effective tendering, and long‑term service to support reliable operations over the full asset lifecycle, according to Hitachi Energy.

“We’re delighted to once more partner with Hitachi Energy. Offshore wind plays an increasingly important role in providing secure and affordable energy. Long-term agreements like this create clarity and security of supply and support Ørsted’s ambition to reduce the cost of offshore wind”, said Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer at Ørsted.

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