First Power Flows from World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

The world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, Dogger Bank, has started producing electricity for the first time for British homes and businesses.

Source: Dogger Bank Wind Farm

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being constructed in UK waters some 130 kilometres off the coast of Yorkshire and in three 1.2 GW phases known as Dogger Bank A, B, and C.

Power from the project’s first offshore wind turbine at Dogger Bank A is now being transmitted to the UK’s national grid via a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system, this being the first-time use of HVDC technology on a UK wind farm.

“I’m proud that this country is already a world leader in reaching Net Zero by 2050, and by doubling down on the new green industries of the future, we’ll get there in a way that’s both pragmatic and ambitious,” said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“That’s why it’s fantastic to see the world’s largest wind farm, Dogger Bank, generating power for the first time today from UK waters, which will not only bolster our energy security, but create jobs, lower electricity bills and keep us on track for Net Zero.”

The first power followed the installation of the first of GE Vernova’s Haliade-X 13 MW turbines at the Dogger Bank site. This is the first time Haliade-X units have been energised offshore anywhere in the world, according to SSE Renewables.

Each rotation of the 107-metre long blades on the project’s first operational turbine can produce enough clean energy to power an average British home for two days, said SSE Renewables.

The first two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, will comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines each, while Dogger Bank C will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

When fully complete, Dogger Bank’s 3.6 GW capacity will comprise 277 wind turbines capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of six million British homes annually.

Each of these turbines will be progressively commissioned between now and full commercial operation in 2026.

“Dogger Bank will provide a significant boost to UK energy security, affordability and leadership in tackling climate change. This is exactly how we should be responding to the energy crisis,” said Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE.

“But it is also a landmark moment for the global offshore wind industry, with Dogger Bank demonstrating just what can be achieved when policymakers, investors, industry, and communities work together to achieve something truly remarkable.”

“The innovations this pioneering project has developed will also mean future developments can be built faster and more efficiently, accelerating the clean energy transition.”

The offshore wind farm is being developed and built by a joint venture comprising Equinor, SSE Renewables, and Vårgrønn (a joint venture of Eni Plenitude and HitecVision).

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction phase while Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm for its expected operational life.

“Set against the broader energy context, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm demonstrates the best of what the offshore wind industry can offer, with innovative technologies, long-term jobs and economic growth and security of electricity supply at a major scale,” said Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor.

Vårgrønn chief executive Olav Hetland said the project “demonstrates that offshore wind is ready to power Europe’s energy transition.”

Last month, SSE Renewables and Equinor launched a public consultation period on the Dogger Bank D proposals.

The potential fourth phase is planned to have a generation capacity of around 2 GW and, if built, it would bring the total installed capacity of the UK project to over 5.5 GW.

Source: Dogger Bank Wind Farm

