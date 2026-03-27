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Welsh Port Granted GBP 64 Million for Floating Wind Hub

Business & Finance
March 27, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The UK government has announced up to GBP 64 million (approximately EUR 74 million) in funding to develop Port Talbot in South Wales into a major hub for floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

CGI of the floating offshore wind development at Port Talbot; Image source: Associated British Ports (2023)

The investment, led by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), aims to establish the port as the first in the region dedicated to supporting floating wind.  

The funding will support Associated British Ports (ABP) in completing essential design and engineering work required to build the new facility. ABP expects that, once completed, the new port will support thousands of jobs and unlock over GBP 500 million (approx. EUR 577 million) in investment for Port Talbot.

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Once developed, the port will enable large-scale deployment of floating offshore wind turbines in deeper waters and unlock the 4.5 GW of floating offshore wind capacity awarded in the Celtic Sea.

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The government says the investment will contribute to industrial regeneration in the Port Talbot area, including funding for steel industry transition, worker retraining, and regional regeneration efforts.  

The latest investment decision comes after the UK government committed GBP 500 million to support Tata Steel in building a state-of-the-art electric arc furnace at the site, ensuring continued steel production as part of a transition to greener manufacturing, and after all GBP 122 million (approx. EUR 141 million) of the Port Talbot Transition Board funding was allocated to support thousands of workers, businesses and communities affected by the transition at Tata Steel, according to the government.

Grant terms for the Port Talbot floating wind upgrade have been agreed with ABP , and the funding will be subject to the outcome of the mandatory Subsidy Advice Unit referral and final government approvals.  

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