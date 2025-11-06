ARB Wind NnG
NnG Awards BoP & Maintenance Contract for 450 MW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

November 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ARB Wind has been awarded a multi-year contract for above water foundation inspections and Balance of Plant (BoP) services by Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) Offshore Wind Limited for the 450 MW offshore wind farm in Scotland.

ARB Wind NnG
Source: ARB Wind

ARB Wind will provide dedicated BoP technicians to deliver a wide range of services across NnG’s offshore and onshore assets. These include the wind turbine foundations, offshore substation platforms, the onshore substation in East Lothian, the operations and maintenance (O&M) facility in Eyemouth, and storage facilities in Rosyth and Blyth.

The Above Water Foundations Inspections include both baseline and scheduled inspections designed to ensure the continued integrity of the 56 offshore foundations.

Inspections will comprise an initial phase of Remote Visual Inspection (RVI) conducted via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), which will inform and support the scope of subsequent on-asset General and Close Visual Inspections (G/CVI) via techniques including Industrial Rope Access.

“Throughout the development and construction of NnG, we have seen more than £205 million of contracts awarded directly to Scottish businesses. This latest award to ARB Wind is testament to this and we have worked closely with its wider business for some time through crew transfer vessel contracts. We look forward to continuing to work with the business throughout the operational phase of NnG,” said Chris Woods, Operations and Maintenance Manager for NnG Offshore Wind Limited.

The award comes as the NnG Offshore Wind Farm Limited, jointly owned and operated by EDF power solutions UK and Ireland and ESB, marked the official operation of the wind farm on 24 July 2025.

Located approximately 15.5 kilometres off the coast of Eyemouth, the offshore wind farm comprises 54 turbines and two offshore substations (OSS), all of which require ongoing inspection, maintenance, and support to ensure safe and efficient operation.

The installation of Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines was completed in April 2025, while the project produced its first power in October 2024.

