Large-Scale Seabird Monitoring Study Launched at Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

January 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm in Scotland is launching what the project owner says is the country’s largest seabird monitoring study, aimed at gathering detailed data on bird behaviour around offshore wind turbines.

The 450 MW wind farm, located around 15.5 kilometres off the Fife coast in the Outer Firth of Forth, became fully operational in 2025.

The study will run continuously over two breeding seasons from March and will use radar systems, high-resolution cameras and collision detection technology installed across the site to monitor seabird flight paths, behaviour and potential interactions with turbines.

Environmental consultancy STRIX has been appointed to carry out the monitoring and data analysis following the installation and testing of the equipment at the offshore site in 2025.

This new phase of seabird monitoring builds on seven years of extensive research at NnG, according to the NnG joint venture between EDF Power Solutions UK and Ireland’s ESB. Seabird monitoring is also a requirement under NnG’s Project Environmental Monitoring Programme (PEMP) set by Scottish Ministers.

The monitoring combines two advanced systems, Birdtrack-Radar3D, which tracks and classifies birds at long to medium range by combining radars and cameras; and six Collision Detection Systems, which use multiple cameras and infra-red illuminators mounted around turbine towers to observe the area around blades and record videos when birds are detected so they can be categorised. 

They form part of a collaboration between NnG and two other offshore wind farms in the Forth and Tay region, Seagreen 1 and Berwick Bank.

“We are delivering environmental monitoring on a scale not previously seen in UK offshore wind. This programme, a collaboration between a number of different partners, will give us a far clearer picture of how important seabird species behave around operational turbines and will help ensure future projects are designed with the strongest possible evidence base”, said Polly Tarrant, Environment Manager at NnG.

