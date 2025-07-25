Neart na Gaoithe operational
Back to overview

Scotland’s 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm Fully Operational

Project Updates
July 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm has become fully operational, with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney visiting Eyemouth on 24 July to mark the launch of the country’s newest offshore wind project.

Neart na Gaoithe operational
From left to right: Jim Dollard, Executive Director, Generation Trading, ESB; First Minister; Matthieu Hue, Chief Executive, EDF power solutions UK and Ireland; Matthias Haag, NnG Project Director

Located 15.5 kilometres off the coast of Fife, NnG is co-owned by EDF power solutions UK and Ireland and ESB. The wind farm’s 54 turbines are now generating up to 450 MW of clean electricity, which is enough to power around 375,000 homes and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, according to the developer.

The installation of Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines was completed in April 2025, while the project produced its first power in October 2024.

Electricity generated by Neart na Gaoithe is transmitted via the subsea export cable from the offshore substation to Thorntonloch Beach, where the underground onshore export cable feeds it to the national grid.

Related Article

The project has directly contributed around GBP 200 million to the economy through work with local supply chains, including more than 50 suppliers based in and around Scotland during the wind farm’s construction.

This includes Forth Ports at the Port of Dundee, Perth-based civil engineering firm I&H Brown, Briggs Marine in Burntisland, and Inverkeithing-based Muir Construction.

“Seeing NnG up close and hearing about the positive impact it will have on the local area for decades to come, including the creation of around 50 high-quality jobs over the next 25 years, showcases the enormous benefits offshore wind will bring to communities across the country,” said First Minister John Swinney.

During a tour of NnG’s operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Eyemouth, the First Minister met with local people working on the project, as well as schoolchildren and community groups already benefiting from the wind farm’s development.

Opened in January 2023, the O&M base includes a 1,040-square-metre, three-story operations and maintenance building, alongside a 538-square-metre storage warehouse.

“Seeing the wind farm fully operational is a major milestone as is welcoming First Minister John Swinney here today to see the site up close and hear first-hand about the significant benefits it is already bringing to the local economy and will continue to bring over its 25-year lifespan. We have worked closely with our neighbours in the local communities, embedding ourselves in Eyemouth and maximising the benefit for the local economy and I would like to thank everyone for their support,” said Matthieu Hue, Chief Executive of EDF power solutions UK and Ireland.

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles