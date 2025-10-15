Back to overview

Equitix Preferred Bidder for 448 MW Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Transmission Assets

Business & Finance
October 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, has selected Equitix as the preferred bidder to acquire and operate the offshore transmission assets for the 448 MW Nearth na Gaoithe offshore wind farm in Scotland.

NnG Equitix
Source: Equitix

Equitix has been selected in a GBP 450 million (approximately EUR 516 million) tender round for an Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO).

As an asset transfer, Equitix will be granted a Transmission Licence and acquire the transmission assets comprising the offshore substations, offshore export cables (approximately 38 kilometres long), onshore export cables (about 13 kilometres long), the newly built onshore substation, and associated infrastructure.

The transmission assets connect to the SPEN substation located at Crystal Rig.

“Being named preferred bidder on Neart na Gaoithe OFTO marks another proud step in Equitix’s journey driving the UK’s renewable future. Including Dogger Bank A, this will be Equitix’s eighth OFTO and a fourth consecutive win for our team in the sector,” said Achal Bhuwania, Equitix’s Chief Investment Officer.

Related Article

The Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm has been developed by Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Limited, a 50/50 joint venture between EDF Renewables UK and Irish energy supplier ESB.

The project is located 15.5 kilometres off the coast of Fife and comprises 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines.

The 448 MW offshore wind farm was completed in April 2025, and Neart na Gaoithe became fully operational in July.

Related Article

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles