Føn Energy Services Wins Five-Year Maintenance Deal Covering Six Dutch Offshore Wind Farms

Contracts & Tenders
November 26, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Føn Energy Services has secured a five-year contract to provide inspection, repair and maintenance services across six Dutch offshore wind farms after winning a combined tender issued by their owners, the company revealed on 26 November at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) in Amsterdam.

Photo courtesy of Føn Energy Services

The award covers Borssele 3&4, owned by the Blauwwind consortium; Borssele 5, owned by Two Towers; Eneco Luchterduinen; Hollandse Kust Noord, owned by CrossWind; Ecowende’s Hollandse Kust West VI; and Eneco’s Prinses Amaliawindpark. Together, the projects comprise 303 wind turbines.

Under the contract, Føn will deliver above-water Balance of Plant (BoP) work and below-water ROV surveys starting in 2026, with some campaigns beginning later as new wind farms come online or existing obligations at operating projects expire.

Eneco, the operator for the offshore wind farms, said combining the six projects into a single tender improved efficiency and reduced costs through economies of scale and coordinated planning.

“Bringing the contracts for these assets under one umbrella will allow us to reduce complexity, improve planning, and maximize operational synergies”, said Remco Streppel, Eneco’s head of operations.

Føn said it would apply new technologies and advanced methodologies to boost performance, improve safety and cut downtime.

Photo courtesy of Føn Energy Services

Sindre Rhrich, CEO at Føn Energy Services, said: “With our pragmatic, ‘get-it-done’ approach and focus on innovation, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional results and contribute to the success of these landmark projects.”

Føn Energy Services was established in 2022 by Norway-based Akastor ASA and IKM Industrial Group. In 2024, the company announced the acquisition of the Dutch offshore wind farm services company, C-Ventus, as part of a merger to bolster its offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities.

Related Article

In December last year, Ocean Winds contracted Føn Energy Services to provide a fully integrated BoP operations and maintenance service programme for the Moray East and Moray West offshore wind farms in Scotland.

