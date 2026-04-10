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“K” Line Takes Full Control of Offshore Wind Unit KWS

Business & Finance
April 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” Line) has acquired full ownership of “K” Line Wind Service (KWS), taking over all shares previously held by its wholly owned subsidiary Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha.

The transaction, completed on 31 March 2026, converts KWS from a joint venture into a wholly owned subsidiary of “K” Line.

KWS was established in 2021 by “K” Line and its subsidiary to target the growing offshore wind market. The company is active in the offshore wind support vessel segment, including the operation of work vessels and geotechnical survey vessels.

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According to “K” Line, the move to full ownership is aimed at accelerating decision-making and enabling more integrated business operations, as the group looks to expand KWS’s activities and strengthen its overall corporate value.

Despite the ownership change, Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen will continue to support KWS’s operations within the group, together with Offshore Operation Co., a subsidiary focused on offshore support vessel services across marine resource development, offshore wind, marine surveys, offshore construction, towing and salvage.

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