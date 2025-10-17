Back to overview

EDF-Led Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan Signs 30-Year CPPA

October 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

EDF power solutions has signed a 30-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Taiwan Smart Electricity & Energy Co. Ltd. (TSEE) for electricity from its Wei Lan Hai Changhua offshore wind farm.

The 440 MW project was awarded capacity by the Taiwanese government in the Round 3-1 Offshore Wind Zonal Development in December 2022. The awarded commercial grid connection date for the offshore wind farm is 2028.

Referred to as the Huan-Yang project at the time, the capacity for the offshore wind farm was secured by the partnership between Taiya Renewable Energy and EDF. The project’s majority shareholder is EDF power solutions.

For EDF power solutions, this is the first CPPA for offshore wind in Taiwan and for Taiwan’s recently established, government-backed electricity aggregator TSEE, the WLHC project represents the first CPPA signed since its inception.

The Wei Lan Hai Changhua project site is located off the coast of Changhua County in water depths between 15 and 45 metres, and covers a surface area of approximately 53 square kilometres. Once operational, WLHC will generate 1,700 GWh of renewable electricity annually, equivalent to a year’s electricity consumption of 460,000 households, according to EDF.

The project is 80.1-per cent owned by EDF power solutions, with the remaining 19.9 per cent held by Taiya Renewable.

