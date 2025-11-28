A photo of the Blyth Offshore Demonstrator project
EDF Developing Offshore Wind-Powered Hydrogen Production Project in French EEZ

Power-to-X
November 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

EDF Power Solutions has invited applications for a tender for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) services and hazard studies as part of a project to develop an offshore hydrogen production station in France’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The project, dubbed HYODE (HYdrogen Offshore DunkerquE), will produce green hydrogen by coupling offshore wind farms with an offshore electrolyser near Dunkirk, France, and is planned to also include storage and transport by ship to port, forming what EDF describes as an “innovative solution” to help scale green hydrogen production.

“The development of hydrogen production from renewable electricity is an important part of France’s and Europe’s decarbonization plan. Given the expected volumes of hydrogen, all decarbonized sources of electricity such as offshore wind must be utilized. In this regard, EDF power solutions aims, through a pilot project, to develop an innovative solution for hydrogen production by electrolysis at sea and the storage and transport of the hydrogen produced by ship to the port, thereby providing a significant boost to an emerging industrial sector”, the company states in the contract notice, issued on 18 November.

The contract under the EIA services tender will encompass drafting, support, and preparation of the necessary documents for submitting a request for a single authorisation associated to projects in the EEZ, including environmental impact study files, Natura 2000 impact assessments, and applications for derogation concerning protected species and its support during the examination and consultation phase, until its issuance for one to two offshore wind projects.

The deadline for applications is 12 December 2025, with the competitive tender process to run from 12 January to 8 April 2026.

The expected start date for the EIA services under the contract is April 2026.

