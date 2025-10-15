Back to overview

EDF Seeks EIA Services for AO9 Offshore Wind Project in France

October 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

EDF power solutions, a subsidiary of EDF Group, has initiated a consultation seeking environmental impact assessment (EIA) services to support its bid preparation for France’s AO9 offshore wind tender (Golf de Fos 2).

EDF power solutions is a candidate for the AO9 project, which includes three projects defined as extensions of the offshore wind farms in Southern Brittany (AO5) and the two offshore wind projects in the Mediterranean (AO6).

The scope of work includes preparing and supporting the submission of authorisation documents for offshore wind projects in France’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), covering environmental impact and Natura 2000 assessments, protected species derogation requests, and assistance through the consultation and review process.

The candidate must provide proof of the expertise that accompanies it on all the topics addressed in the impact study. Where applicable, it will introduce partners to supplement the expertise required for the successful completion of the single authorization application. The expected start date for the services would be April 2026.

The AO9 tender was launched in July 2024. That same year, the government announced that it had pre-qualified twelve candidates for the tender, including EDF, along with its consortium partner, Maple Power.

The companies will be competing for the Bretagne Sud 2 project (400-550 MW), Golfe de Fos 2 and Narbonnaise 2 (450-550 MW), and the Oleron 2 project (1-1.25 GW).

All of them are expected to be floating offshore wind projects, except Oleron 2, which could use either floating or fixed-bottom technology.

In August 2025, the European Commission approved an EUR 11 billion French scheme to support the construction and operation of three floating offshore wind farms.

The aid will be granted on the basis of a bidding process, which will be organised to select one beneficiary per offshore wind zone.

