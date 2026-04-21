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Malta Opens EUR 3.6 Million Offshore Wind Metocean Survey Tender

Contracts & Tenders
April 21, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

InterConnect Malta, a government-owned company operating under the Maltese Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness, has launched a tender for metocean surveys for offshore wind resource assessment.

According to information on an EU tenders website, the deadline for submission of tenders is 21 May.

The contract that will be awarded through this tender is valued at EUR 3.6 million.

Malta is currently moving towards its first offshore wind project, a floating wind farm with an installed capacity of between 280 MW and 320 MW.

In December 2024, the Maltese government opened a pre-qualification period for potential developers, through which it received three submissions, as announced in July 2025.

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The tender comprises three stages, with the next two stages of the process expected to be underway this year.

In July 2025, the government said that, in parallel with the tendering process, InterConnect Malta is working on detailing the technical and financial criteria that will be shared with candidates who pass the first stage and opt to move forward.

Malta has made available two sites for its first floating wind project, with only one of them to be developed.

Image source: Preliminary Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ)

The government has already carried out a strategic environmental assessment as part of the development of a National Policy for the Deployment of Offshore Renewable Energy and continues to work closely with national entities to streamline the project’s permitting process. The responsibility for obtaining final permits will rest with the selected developer, based on the specific details of the project and the chosen site, according to information on InterConnect Malta’s website.

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