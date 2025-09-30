Back to overview

Eiffage Wins €1.5 Billion Contract for French Offshore Substations

September 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Eiffage, through Smulders, has been awarded a contract by the French transmission system operator (TSO) to develop and build three substations for the Bretagne Sud, Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault, and Golfe de Fos French offshore wind farms.

Overall, the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning contract is worth more than EUR 1.5 billion.

The contract covers the construction of jacket foundations and their topsides, which house the electrical equipment.

The jackets will be 115 metres high, 25 metres wide, and 35 metres long for the Bretagne Sud project, and approximately 110 metres high, 45 metres wide, and 50 metres long for the Narbonnaise Sud-Hérault and Fos projects.

The topsides will weigh approximately 5,000 tonnes and measure over 20 metres high, 35 metres wide, and 70 metres long.

The various components of these substations will be entirely manufactured in the factories of Smulders and its industrial partners in France and Europe. The jackets will be assembled at Eiffage Métal’s site in Fos-sur-Mer (France), and the topsides will be assembled at the site in Vlissingen (Netherlands).

Each substation will have a 750 MW capacity. Overall, these three substations will handle the connection to the power transmission grid of more than 2 GW of decarbonised electricity.

In May 2024, a consortium between Elicio and BayWa r.e. won the AO5 tender for the development of a 250 MW floating offshore wind project off the south coast of Brittany.

The winners of the AO6 tender, which offered two 250 MW floating wind sites in the Mediterranean Sea, are a consortium comprising Ocean Winds and Banque des Territoires and a consortium between EDF Renewables and Maple Power. The AO9 tender offers four new sites for offshore wind development.

