Smulders to Build Jacket Foundation for Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm Substation

Foundations
January 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Smulders has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the jacket foundation that will support the offshore substation of the 600 MW Dunkerque offshore wind farm in France.

Final assembly and delivery of the jacket will take place at Smulders’s French yard in Fos‑sur‑Mer, the company said via social media.

French transmission system operator (TSO) RTE Réseau Transport d’Electricité signed a contract for the design, construction, assembly, and installation of the offshore substation worth around EUR 320 million with Chantiers de l’Atlantique in December 2024.

RTE said in 2024 that the assembly of the substation platform would take place in Saint-Nazaire, while the foundation would be manufactured in Fos-sur-Mer.

The 600 MW Dunkerque offshore wind farm is owned by Éoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD), a consortium comprising EDF Power Solutions and Enbridge, which secured the site in the French tender in 2019.

The project, to be built at a site located more than 10 kilometres off the coast of Dunkirk, is planned to have up to 46 wind turbines installed on monopile foundations.

