CSBC-DEME JV Wraps Up Jacket Installation at 300 MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Project

October 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), a joint venture between CSBC Corporation and DEME Offshore, has completed the jacket installation campaign for the Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (TPC Phase II) in Taiwan.

Source: CDWE via LinkedIn

CDWE announced the completion of 22 jacket installations for the TPC Phase II wind farm. The company’s vessel, Green Jade, supported and completed the campaign on schedule, according to CDWE’s latest social media post.

The 300 MW TPC Offshore Phase II was one of the eleven offshore wind projects selected by the Taiwanese government in April 2018.

Foxwell Energy, an affiliate of Shinfox, won the tender from Taipower for the development of the wind farm at a total contract cost of TWD 62.88 billion (EUR 2.02 billion) in June 2020.

The first jacket foundation, taller than a 20-storey building, was installed by SFE Hercules in March 2025. Three months ago, Shinfox Far East Energy announced that the vessel had installed 76 pin piles and 10 jackets.

The project’s substation was placed at its location, approximately 14.7 kilometres west of Lukang in Changhua County, in August of this year.

The 300 MW TPC Phase II offshore wind farm will feature 31 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines.

