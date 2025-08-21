Dajin Nordseecluster A monopiles
Dajin Delivers All TP-Less Monopiles for Nordseecluster A Offshore Wind Farm

August 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

China’s Dajin Heavy Industry has completed the delivery of all 45 TP-less monopiles for the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster development in the German North Sea.

Dajin Nordseecluster A monopiles
Source: Dajin Heavy Industry via LinkedIn

Dajin started manufacturing the monopiles at its Penglai facility in China in November 2024. The units are around 85 metres long on average and weigh approximately 1,500 tonnes each.

In July 2025, the first monopile was installed at the 660 MW Nordseecluster A site by Van Oord’s new offshore installation vessel Boreas.

The Nordseecluster project, which comprises Nordseecluster A and Nordseecluster B, represents the first exclusive supply partnership between Dajin and RWE. Additionally, this is the second European offshore wind project, following Denmark’s Thor wind farm, for which Dajin has taken full responsibility for transportation.

Nordseecluster A will see the installation of 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines starting next year, with operations kicking off in early 2027.

Nordseecluster B will follow with 60 turbines delivering an additional 900 MW, beginning operations in early 2029.

Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project between RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management. RWE is responsible for the construction and operation of the offshore wind farms throughout their entire life cycle.

