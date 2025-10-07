Back to overview

Robosys Automation to Outfit Second Damen CTV with Voyager AI

Vessels
October 7, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Robosys Automation has secured a new contract to retrofit a Damen crew transfer vessel (CTV) with its Voyager AI maritime autonomy software. This is the second CTV designed and built by Damen to be fitted with the UK company’s autonomy software. Robosys Automation left the client who ordered the retrofit unnamed, only saying that it is a European company.

Image of a similar crew transfer vessel; Source: WindserveMarine

The contract involves a comprehensive retrofit of a 26-metre Damen 2610 Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) Twin Axe High Speed Support Vessel (HSSV) to ensure optimal performance of the Voyager AI platform in real-world offshore support operations, including crew transfers, logistics, and dynamic positioning tasks.

The CTV was built in 2015 to Lloyd’s Register classification standards and is powered by twin Caterpillar C32 engines with direct drives and equipped with an Alphatron autopilot, Böning control system, Bosch Rexroth ship controls, and a Hydrosta bow thruster system.

These onboard systems will be integrated with Voyager AI to enable remote control as well as enhanced safe autonomous navigation and decision-making capabilities using integrated Electronic Navigation Charts (ENCs), ie. ECDIS for route/path planning and re-planning validation, plus COLREGS-based Collision Avoidance, according to Robosys Automation.

“This project represents a significant leap forward not only for Robosys but for the offshore renewables industry. The integration of VOYAGER AI into this Damen FCS 2610 vessel highlights the confidence in remote and autonomous smart vessel technologies to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability, within offshore wind operations”, said Nigel Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at Robosys Automation.

This is a second for Robosys, after SeaZip 3, a Damen FCS 2610 Twin Axe from SeaZip Offshore Services was outfitted with VOYAGER AI collision avoidance technology in 2019 as part of a two-year Autonomous Shipping Joint Industry Project (JIP).

“The integration of Robosys’ VOYAGER AI into the Damen 2610 marks a major step forward in enhancing the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of our customer’s offshore operations. As the offshore wind industry continues to evolve, embracing advanced autonomy is a natural progression to meet future demands, for safer and cleaner seas”, said Lee.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles