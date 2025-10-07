Back to overview

Permit Decision Delayed for 1.5 GW UK Offshore Wind Farm

October 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The permit decision for the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm, being developed by a joint venture of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy Development, has been postponed by the UK Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

A decision on the Development Consent Order (DCO) application was expected on 10 October.

Comments from interested parties on the Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm project are open until 5 November 2025, the UK Planning Inspectorate said.

The DCO was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for the 1.5 GW offshore wind project in the UK in March 2024.

The application includes an offshore wind farm comprising up to 100 turbines, underground cables to carry the power from the landfall site close to Anderby Marsh, and a new onshore substation at Surfleet Marsh. The project will then connect to the existing National Grid overhead transmission lines in the Weston Marsh area.

The Outer Dowsing wind farm is planned to be built approximately 54 kilometres off the Lincolnshire coast.

Wood Thilsted was selected as the Front End Engineering Design turbine foundation designer in May last year. That same month, the developer appointed Rovco for site characterisation work.

The completed project is set to become one of the UK’s biggest offshore wind farms, capable of powering over 1.6 million households.

