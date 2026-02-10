Stowen Nets Job at Greater Gabbard
Back to overview

Partrac to Deploy Metocean Equipment at North Falls Offshore Wind Farm Area

Project Updates
February 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

A metocean survey campaign is set to commence this month at the North Falls offshore wind farm site in the southern North Sea, approximately 40 kilometres off the East Anglian coast.

The campaign will be carried out by Partrac, which will use the vessel CT Vector to deploy the metocean equipment at the project site. Mobilisation will start on or after 18 February, with the metocean survey set to last between twelve and 18 months. The campaign will be completed no later than 16 August 2027, according to a Notice to Mariners from the North Falls project team.

The North Falls offshore wind farm is an extension of the existing Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm being developed by a joint venture between SSE Renewables and RWE. The project could comprise up to 57 wind turbines installed in an approximately 95-square-kilometre offshore array area.

The North Falls joint venture currently has an agreement for lease for an installed capacity of up to 504 MW. 

The Development Consent Order (DCO) application for the project was accepted for examination by the UK Planning Inspectorate in August 2024 and is currently awaiting the decision by the Secretary of State, which has been delayed until 28 April 2026.

Related Article

The offshore wind farm is planned to be built in coordination with the Five Estuaries offshore wind project, owned by a RWE-led consortium, which was granted a DCO in December 2025.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News