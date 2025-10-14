UK Delays Permit Decision for CIP’s Morecambe Offshore Wind Farm

Taylor Hopkinson Wins Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan
October 14, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The UK government has delayed a consent decision on the 480 MW Morecambe offshore wind farm, being developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The statutory deadline for the decision on the Morecambe offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea was 23 October.

According to Labour Minister for Energy Consumers Martin McCluskey, speaking for Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, this has been moved to 19 December. The consent includes the construction and operation of an offshore generating station comprising up to 35 wind turbines.

“This is to allow time to request further information that was not available for consideration during the examination period and to give all interested parties the opportunity to review and comment on such information,” said McCluskey.

“Whilst it is not my preference to extend, I am clear that applications for consent for energy projects submitted under the Planning Act 2008 must meet the necessary standards.”

The Morecambe offshore wind farm was initially owned by Cobra Group and Flotation Energy. At the beginning of this year, CIP signed a transaction to take full ownership of the 480 MW project.

The project lease was secured in the UK Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 in 2021, and consent applications have been submitted.

Morecambe is proposed to be built approximately 30 kilometres from the Lancashire coast in the eastern Irish Sea.

Once completed, the offshore wind farm is expected to produce enough renewable energy to power over half a million households.

This is the second offshore wind project that has been delayed by the UK government this month. Recently, the permit decision for the Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm, developed by a joint venture between TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy Development, was also postponed by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

