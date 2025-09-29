Back to overview

MoU Signed to Develop Scottish Highlands as Offshore Wind and Renewables Hub

September 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK and Scottish governments and The Highland Council, creating a formal framework for cooperation in developing the Highlands as a major international hub for the offshore wind and renewable energy sector.

Source: Port of Nigg via LinkedIn

The agreement is said to unlock GBP 25 million (approximately EUR 29 million) in funding from the UK government, which ICFGF plans to use to support the delivery of significant infrastructure projects and its partner ports.

“With its focus on the renewable and low-carbon energy industries, Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport aims to bring up to 11,300 jobs to the Highlands aligning with the Scottish Government’s flagship Fair Work First policy,” said Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister.

“This signing marks an exciting milestone as we enter the delivery phase which will bring more business to the region, following on from significant investments we’ve already seen including the Sumitomo subsea cable plant at Nigg and the Haventus energy transition facility at Ardersier.”

Over the next 25 years, ICFGF is expected to create more than 11,000 long-term jobs and attract over GBP 6.5 billion of investment.

The Green Freeport includes three tax sites: Cromarty Firth, which includes Port of Nigg, Port of Cromarty Firth, and Highland Deephaven; Ardersier, which includes the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility; and Inverness, which comprises Port of Inverness, Aurora Energy Services, and Inverness Campus.

Ardersier Energy Transition Facility has secured a GBP 100 million joint credit facility to create nationally significant infrastructure for industrial-scale deployment of fixed and floating offshore wind. It has placed contracts with more than 110 local firms as part of the development.

“Our vision is bold: a globally competitive hub for floating offshore wind, green hydrogen, and advanced manufacturing. But it’s also about our people – ensuring benefits reach communities from Wick to Inverness, and investing in skills, housing, and opportunity,” said Councillor Raymond Bremner, Leader of The Highland Council.

