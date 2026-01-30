Back to overview

Scottish Government Chips In as Port Plans Floating Wind Upgrade

January 30, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Scottish government, through Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), has approved a GBP 1.8 million (around EUR 2 million) investment in the early development of a new expansion project proposed by Stornoway Port, located on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

The funding will support the initial ground investigation and design stage for Stornoway Port’s proposed new Deep Water South project, according to the government.

Deep Water South is the second phase of Stornoway Port’s deep-water expansion, designed to unlock opportunities in offshore wind and establish Stornoway as one of Scotland’s most strategically important ports for the sector.

The existing Deep Water Terminal, opened in 2024, accommodates large cruise liners, freight ferries, offshore renewables vessels, and provides laydown space for storage and industrial use. With the terminal serving cruise ships in summer, the Port plans to develop Deep Water South to enable year-round offshore renewables operations, HIE says.

The new terminal will accommodate a range of floating offshore wind vessels and provide storage space to support large-scale construction and operations. It will also be designed to allow integration of wind turbine towers, nacelles and blades onto floating foundations.

Several floating wind projects selected in the ScotWind lease round are located near the port.

Magnora Offshore Wind, the developer of the Talisk floating wind project, has committed to using Stornoway Port for construction and operations, and the berth will enable these activities, according to HIE.

