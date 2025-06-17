Back to overview

Crown Estate to Invest GBP 350 Million in Construction of New Port, Supply Chain Infrastructure for UK Offshore Wind

Infrastructure
June 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Crown Estate is setting up a new Supply Chain Investment Programme worth GBP 350 million (approximately EUR 410 million) to invest in the construction of new port and supply chain infrastructure that will support accelerated delivery of UK offshore wind projects, the UK seabed manager said on 17 June.

Building on the new investment powers conferred by the Crown Estate Act 2025, which received Royal Assent in March, The Crown Estate is making its capital available through two targeted programmes totalling GBP 400 million: the new Supply Chain Investment Programme and the GBP 50 million (approx. EUR 59 million) Supply Chain Accelerator.

The Supply Chain Accelerator is currently running its second funding round after awarding nearly GBP 5 million (approx. EUR 6 million) to 13 organisations in December 2024.

Related Article

The GBP 50 million programme launched last year supports early-stage project development, with the second round seeking to award up to GBP 15 million (nearly EUR 18 million). The now-running Supply Chain Accelerator round, which closes to applications on 27 June, also has an expanded scope to include UK ports and port-related infrastructure.

The new Supply Chain Investment Programme will provide capital investment to fund project construction, but could also include development funding for larger projects which cannot be funded by the Supply Chain Accelerator, according to a presentation published by The Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate also says it will invest alongside private sector investors and developers to maximise the impact of the investments and that, in many cases, government support may also be required to ensure the projects are successful.

The UK seabed manager said it would work in coordination with organisations from the private and public sectors, including Great British Energy and the National Wealth Fund, to ensure that its investments are effective and impactful.

“We will not unlock the full economic, social and environmental benefits of offshore wind without collaboration and investment into the UK supply chain. Building out enabling infrastructure is critical if we are to accelerate deployment off our coasts, derisk projects for investors and create local economic opportunities”, said Ben Brinded, Head of Investment at The Crown Estate.

“The Crown Estate’s proposal to invest up to £400m in the offshore wind supply chain through two targeted programmes is recognition of offshore wind’s vital role in the UK’s clean energy transition and the many wider benefits it creates.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles