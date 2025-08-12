port of cromarty firth
Scotland’s Port of Cromarty Firth Cleared for Quay Expansion

August 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Scotland’s Port of Cromarty Firth has received marine and dredge licences from Scottish ministers for its GBP 111 million (approximately EUR 129 million) phase 5 expansion project.

port of cromarty firth
Source: Port of Cromarty Firth

The approval allows construction of a new 400-metre quay extension and associated dredging and land reclamation works to begin.

Phase 5 is part of the port’s long-term strategy to establish the Cromarty Firth as a national renewables hub, with the capacity to support the deployment of floating offshore wind projects in the North Sea and beyond.

Consent for the project has arrived just six months after the port submitted its marine and dredging applications to the Scottish government in January.

The expansion project is expected to create 170 to 320 jobs in the construction phase. In March, the port was awarded more than GBP 55 million from the UK government for its expansion.

Once complete, it will provide the larger facilities needed for the construction, installation, and operational support to offshore and floating offshore wind.

