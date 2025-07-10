Sumitomo UK
Back to overview

UK Gov’t and Sumitomo Sign GBP 7.5 Billion Clean Energy Investment Deal

Business & Finance
July 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The UK government and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding, under which the company plans to invest GBP 7.5 billion (approximately EUR 8.7 billion) into infrastructure and renewable energy projects across the UK by 2035.

Sumitomo UK
Source: Sumitomo Corporation

The investment will be focused on key offshore wind and hydrogen projects, according to the UK government.

“We have made active investments in several business sectors in the UK, including decarbonisation and clean energy. Under the UK’s new industrial strategy, clean energy is designated as a priority sector. Through this agreement with Office for Investment, we will continue to leverage our strengths to drive growth in the clean energy sector in the UK,” said Hajime Mori, Managing Executive Officer, Group CEO, Energy Transformation Business Group, Sumitomo Corporation.

Major ongoing or planned initiatives in the UK include the Galloper and Five Estuaries offshore wind farms, among others.

“The UK is a top investment destination for Japanese businesses, so I’m delighted to be in Tokyo to sign this new collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation. This is yet another major vote of confidence in our economy and shows international backing for our modern Industrial Strategy, which shows our Plan for Change is working,” said Minister for Investment Baroness Poppy Gustafsson.

The UK expects to open the Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 7 (AR7) in August and announce the results between late 2025 and early 2026.

In addition, the UK is setting up a new Supply Chain Investment Programme worth GBP 350 million to invest in the construction of new port and supply chain infrastructure that will support the delivery of UK offshore wind projects, according to The Crown Estate.

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles