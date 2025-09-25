Green Jade CDWE Formosa 4
DEME Affiliate Wins Formosa 4 Transportation and Installation Contract

September 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Synera Renewable Energy has signed a contract with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) for the transportation and installation of 35 turbine foundations and the offshore substation, as well as scour protection works for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Among the fleet to be deployed by CDWE to support the project’s grid connection target, the company’s flagship heavy-lift installation vessel, Green Jade, will serve as the primary construction vessel.

Green Jade CDWE Formosa 4
Source: CDWE

Alongside CDWE, Formosa 4 has contracted several other marine engineering companies for transportation and installation works, including Cadeler, Seaway7, and Jan De Nul.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with a robust blend of local and international partners, including CDWE, to advance Formosa 4. The renewable energy this wind farm will provide is of critical importance for Taiwan—not only in addressing urgent green power demands from the nation’s core strategic industries, but also in supporting its transition to a sustainable energy future,” said Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE.

The 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind farm will feature Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines installed on top of the foundations supplied by the local manufacturer Century Wind Power.

Planned to be built off the coast of Miaoli County, the project was awarded capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development in late 2022.

Once completed, the offshore wind farm is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power around 500,000 households annually.

