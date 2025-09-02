Seaway Moxie at an offshore wind farm
Seaway7 Signs Cable Installation Contract for Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm, Secures Work on Formosa 6

September 2, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has awarded a contract to Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, for the transport and installation of 35 inter-array cables at the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, with offshore work expected to commence in 2028.

Announcing the contract award, Subsea7 said this was a “substantial contract”, which the company defines as being between USD 150 million and USD 300 million (approximately between EUR 129 million and EUR 258 million).

“We are looking forward to supporting SRE on the Formosa 4 project and being able to continue contributing to the Taiwanese offshore wind targets with our 7th contract award since entering the Taiwanese market in 2019”, said Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway7’s CEO.

SRE has also selected Seaway7 as the preferred supplier for the transport and installation of 57 inter-array cables on the Formosa 6 offshore wind farm. A contract for this project is expected to be finalised in 2026.

The 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore project site is located approximately 20 kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County, Taiwan, and will comprise 35 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines.

Formosa 6 site is located off the coast of Xianxi Township, Changhua County and marks SRE’s first offshore wind project in central Taiwan. The developer secured the 800 MW development capacity for Formosa 6 in Phase 3.2, the second auction round of Taiwan’s Phase 3 Zonal Development, in mid-2024.

