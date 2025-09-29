Semco Maritime PTSC Formosa 4
Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C Ink Formosa 4 Offshore Substation Contract

Supply Chain
September 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The consortium between Denmark’s Semco Maritime and Vietnam’s PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the offshore substation of the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Following extensive negotiation rounds, the consortium was awarded the EPC contract in late August 2025, with scheduled delivery by the end of 2027.

The scope of work includes design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the offshore substation’s jacket and topside.

Semco Maritime will lead the engineering, procurement, and commissioning of the main MV/HV electrical systems and auxiliary platform systems, supported by its partner ISC Consulting Engineers.

PTSC M&C will oversee the jacket EPC scope, which includes the procurement of the remaining topside equipment and materials, as well as the fabrication of the topside, all at its yard in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The offshore substation will be transported and installed at the site off the coast of Miaoli County by DEME, under a contract signed with SRE last week.

Alongside the previously won projects, Formosa 4 marks the consortium’s third OSS project contracted in Taiwan following the successful delivery of the Hai Long OSS project and the ongoing Feng Miao OSS project.

Once completed, the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power around 500,000 households annually.

