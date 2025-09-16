Synera Renewable Energy Siemens Gamesa Formosa 4
Back to overview

SRE’s Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm to Feature Siemens Gamesa 14 MW Turbines

Business & Finance
September 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has partnered with Siemens Gamesa for the third time, selecting the company to supply 35 14 MW turbines for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Synera Renewable Energy Siemens Gamesa Formosa 4
Source: Synera Renewable Energy

The turbines will be provided by Siemens Gamesa’s industrial nacelle factory in Taichung, Taiwan. The wind turbine foundations will be supplied by the local manufacturer Century Wind Power.

Cadeler is responsible for the transportation and installation of the turbines under a contract signed with the developer in August 2025. The inter-array cables will be installed by Seaway7, with offshore work expected to begin in 2028.

“With more than three gigawatts of installed capacity, Taiwan is an important offshore market for Siemens Gamesa. The Formosa 4 project reaffirms our commitment and will strengthen our local industrial nacelle production in Taichung further. We are excited to work with SRE to provide Taiwan with reliable green energy, and we thank SRE for their continued trust and cooperation following the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 projects,” said Mogens Jakobsen, Global Head of Sales of Siemens Gamesa.

Related Article

Planned to be built off the coast of Miaoli County, the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm was awarded capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development in late 2022.

The 495 MW wind farm obtained its establishment permit in November 2024, becoming the first project among all first-round winners to achieve this milestone, according to the developer. Once completed, the project is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power around 500,000 households annually.

Formosa 4 marks SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan since entering the sector in 2012 and represents the company’s third partnership with Siemens Gamesa.

“Over the past six years, we have delivered Formosa 1, Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm, and Formosa 2, the first among Phase 2 projects to reach commercial operation. Now we’re building on that success with Formosa 4. Given the strong partnership forged with Siemens Gamesa during Formosa 1 and 2, we’re pleased to have them on board again for Formosa 4, deepening the collaboration and advancing sustainability together,” said Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles