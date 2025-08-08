SRE DFO SOV
Synera, Dong Fang Offshore Ink 15-Year SOV Contract

August 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) has awarded a 15-year contract to Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) to support the operations and maintenance (O&M) of SRE’s fleet of assets, starting with the Formosa 4 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Source: Synera Renewable Energy

Under the contract, which is the longest of its type in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector to date, DFO will provide a newly built, Taiwan-flagged service operations vessel (SOV) to support Formosa 4 from the construction phase onwards.

“SRE has consistently fostered trusted local partnerships for our offshore wind projects. Our collaboration with DFO has been marked by mutual goodwill, ultimately enabling this significant long-term commitment to Taiwan’s offshore wind market. We look forward to this strong partnership delivering reliable power and setting a model for sustainable industry development,” said Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE.

“We appreciate SRE’s trust and confidence in DFO and are pleased to support the Formosa 4 project’s O&M through this 15-year partnership. With this long-term commitment, we look forward to working together to advance the localization of O&M services for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry,” added Polin Chen, Chief Executive Officer at DFO.

Formosa 4, planned off the coast of Miaoli County, represents SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The project secured 495 MW of development capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development of Offshore Wind by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in late 2022.

The wind farm obtained its establishment permit in late 2024, becoming the first project among all first-round winners to achieve this milestone.

