Cadeler Formosa 4
Cadeler to Install Siemens Gamesa 14 MW Turbines at Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm

August 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the transportation and installation of turbines at the 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Cadeler Formosa 4
Source: Cadeler

The transportation and installation of 35 Siemens Gamesa 14 turbines will be executed by one of Cadeler’s next-generation M-class wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs). The first M-class vessel, named Wind Maker, was delivered to the company in February 2025.

The operations are set to commence in March 2028 and will last approximately 150 days. The revenue from this project to Cadeler is projected to be between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million.

The announcement reflects the execution of a firm contract for a portion of the work contemplated by the reservation agreement Cadeler disclosed in September 2024, which secured two offshore wind projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cadeler said that the negotiations are ongoing with respect to the second of such offshore wind projects.

Formosa 4 will be located 18 to 20 kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County and covers an area of 58 square kilometres. The offshore wind farm will feature up to 35 turbines installed in water depths between 57 metres and 64 metres.

SRE received the establishment permit from the country’s Energy Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, in October 2024.

Last month, the developer signed a contract with Century Wind Power for the supply of 35 jacket foundations for the 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind farm.

