Floating Offshore Wind’s International Growth and Progressive Maturity – And Obvious Need for Constructive Exchanges Between Global Experts

Business & Finance
March 10, 2026, posted by Adrijana Buljan

The following article is a contribution by Bruno Geschier, the Chairman of WFO’s Floating Offshore Wind Committee and the Chairman of FOWT’s Scientific and Technical Committee.

Floating offshore wind stands at a pivotal juncture in its evolution. In just over a decade, it has progressed from an intriguing engineering concept to a strategic pillar of global energy transition strategies. Governments are integrating it into national roadmaps, investors are allocating capital to large-scale projects, and industrial players are scaling up capabilities to meet anticipated demand. The sector is rich with promise, vast untapped wind resources, technological innovation, industrial revitalization and meaningful decarbonization potential.

Yet the very scale of this promise underscores a critical truth: floating offshore wind must be built on professionalism, technical rigor and disciplined collaboration. There is no room for amateurism in a capital-intensive industry that operates in some of the most demanding environments on earth.

The core rationale for floating offshore wind is both simple and transformative. A substantial share of the world’s strongest and most consistent wind resources lies in waters too deep for fixed-bottom foundations. Traditional offshore wind has flourished in relatively shallow seas, but beyond those zones lies an immense energy frontier. Floating platforms, whether semi-submersible, barge-type, spar-buoy or TLP designs, enable turbines to operate in deep waters, expanding offshore wind’s geographic reach and unlocking high-capacity factors previously inaccessible.

This shift has profound implications for countries with steep continental shelves or limited shallow seabed. Japan, with constrained land availability and significant energy import dependence, views floating wind as central to strengthening its renewable portfolio. Norway draws upon decades of offshore oil and gas engineering expertise to pioneer advanced floating structures and mooring systems. The United States sees floating wind as essential for harnessing the powerful winds off the Pacific Coast, where water depths quickly exceed fixed-bottom limits. Meanwhile, France, Scotland and other geographies are integrating (or are planning to integrate) floating projects into their broader offshore wind strategy, leveraging maritime know-how and port infrastructure.

Floating Wind Is No Longer Experimental

Across these geographies, the trajectory is clear: floating offshore wind is no longer experimental. Early demonstration units have validated fundamental engineering principles. Turbine ratings have increased dramatically, improving output and economies of scale. Digital monitoring technologies now enable real-time performance tracking and predictive maintenance. Fabrication processes are becoming more standardized, and supply chains are steadily maturing. Although costs remain higher than those of fixed-bottom installations, the downward trend is unmistakable as experience accumulates and industrial learning curves take effect.

However, progress has not been effortless. Floating wind projects face unique technical challenges. Platforms must endure extreme metocean conditions, high waves, strong currents, and storm-force winds, over operational lifespans exceeding 25 years. Structural fatigue, corrosion and dynamic loading require meticulous modeling and testing. Mooring systems must balance flexibility and strength, ensuring stability without over-engineering. Dynamic export cables must function reliably despite constant movement. Installation, towing, and maintenance operations demand specialized vessels, precise planning and carefully upgraded port facilities.

Such complexity demands a culture of excellence. Floating offshore wind is inherently multidisciplinary, requiring collaboration among naval architects, structural engineers, geotechnical specialists, environmental scientists, grid integration experts and financial analysts. Each project represents billions in capital investment and long-term infrastructure commitments. Investors and policymakers alike expect realistic cost projections, robust risk assessments and transparent governance frameworks.

Professionalism is, therefore, not optional; it is foundational. Overly optimistic assumptions or poorly managed execution can undermine confidence across the sector. In an industry still building its cost competitiveness and scaling capacity, credibility must be carefully safeguarded. Every successful project strengthens trust; every misstep risks slowing momentum.

Bruno Geschier

Policy frameworks play a decisive role in shaping this environment. Governments worldwide have embedded offshore wind targets within broader decarbonization and energy security agendas. Institutions such as the European Union have articulated ambitious renewable energy strategies that position offshore wind as a central pillar of climate action. Floating wind, by extending offshore capability into deeper waters, expands the strategic toolkit available to policymakers.

Yet ambition alone does not translate into turbines in the water. Auction designs must reflect technological maturity and cost structures. Permitting processes must balance environmental protection with timely approvals. Grid infrastructure must be planned and financed to accommodate new capacity. Ports must be upgraded to handle large floating substructures and heavy-lift operations. Workforce training programs must prepare technicians and engineers for new technical demands.

Achieving coherence across these dimensions requires structured dialogue between industry and government. It requires forums where technical realities inform policy decisions, and where public objectives are clearly communicated to developers and financiers. Over the past decade, such dialogue has become increasingly sophisticated, reflecting the sector’s maturation.

FOWT: Substance Over Spectacle

Within this landscape, FOWT has played a visible and constructive role. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event has grown alongside the industry it serves. Each year, it convenes more than 1,200 visitors and exhibitors from over 30 countries, creating a concentrated space for exchange across the floating wind ecosystem.

Its significance lies not in spectacle but in substance. Engineers present detailed case studies on platform stability, mooring optimization and cable performance. Developers share insights on project financing, installation logistics and stakeholder engagement. Policymakers outline regulatory evolution and long-term planning strategies. Financial institutions assess risk allocation models and capital deployment frameworks. Suppliers demonstrate innovations in fabrication, monitoring and maintenance.

By bringing these diverse perspectives together annually, the event contributes to alignment and transparency. Technical claims are examined critically. Lessons learned from pilot projects are shared openly. Regulatory proposals are debated in light of operational realities. Such exchanges reinforce a culture of accountability, an essential ingredient in building investor confidence and public trust.

The supply chain dimension is equally critical. Floating wind is catalyzing industrial transformation across maritime sectors. Shipyards are adapting to fabricate large floating platforms. Engineering and Construction leaders are making the most of their experience with concrete as alternative hull material. Cable suppliers are advancing dynamic solutions tailored to moving structures. Ports are investing in assembly areas and towing logistics.

FOWT provides a structured environment where these actors can connect and coordinate. Developers identify capable suppliers. Emerging technology providers gain exposure to potential partners. Financial institutions evaluate supply chain robustness. This network-building function accelerates industrial readiness and reduces fragmentation across markets.

Continuity is another important factor. A decade of consistent annual gatherings signals stability in a rapidly evolving industry. It demonstrates that floating offshore wind has moved beyond speculative interest into sustained institutional engagement. For investors and policymakers, such continuity provides reassurance that the sector is consolidating rather than fluctuating.

Optimism Is Justified

As floating offshore wind enters its second decade, the scale of ambition is expanding dramatically. Multi-gigawatt project pipelines are under development in Europe, Asia, and North America. Larger turbines promise further cost efficiencies. Hybrid configurations, integrating floating wind with energy storage or green hydrogen production, are being explored. Digitalization is enhancing operational efficiency and predictive maintenance.

Optimism about the sector’s future is justified. The resource base is vast, the climate imperative urgent, and the technological trajectory promising. Floating offshore wind has the potential to become a cornerstone of global electricity supply in the coming decades.

But optimism must remain grounded in discipline. Scaling responsibly requires rigorous engineering standards, transparent financing mechanisms, robust environmental stewardship and sustained workforce development. It requires continued collaboration across borders and across sectors. Above all, it requires a shared commitment to professionalism.

The 10th anniversary of FOWT reflects both achievement and responsibility. It marks ten years of collective learning, technical refinement and industrial coordination. It underscores the importance of sustained, serious engagement in a sector where complexity and capital intensity leave no margin for complacency.

FOWT

Floating offshore wind is indeed full of promise. The winds blowing across deep waters represent not only energy but opportunity, economic, environmental and technological. Realizing that opportunity depends on maintaining high standards and fostering informed collaboration.

As the industry advances toward larger projects and wider deployment, the combination of expertise, transparency and international exchange will remain decisive. With professionalism guiding innovation and structured dialogue reinforcing trust, floating offshore wind is well-positioned to transform its extraordinary promise into a durable reality, powering coastlines, strengthening economies, and contributing meaningfully to the global energy transition for decades to come.

Bruno Geschier is the Chairman of WFO’s Floating Offshore Wind Committee and, until recently, served as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of BW IDEOL for 10 years. Beyond providing senior advisory and consultancy services, Geschier spends most of his time advocating for floating offshore wind to policymakers, financial institutions, asset developers and utilities across the globe. He is a regular speaker and chairperson at offshore wind events in the US, Asia and Europe and co-organizes the world’s largest annual event solely dedicated to floating offshore wind (FOWT), for which he also serves as founding Chairman of its Scientific and Technical Committee. Bruno Geschier initiated WindEurope’s Floating Offshore Wind Work Group, which he chaired for 3 years and sits on the advisory board of several international floating wind industry initiatives.

