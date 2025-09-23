Back to overview

EnBW Selects Helicopter Providers for Offshore Wind Farms in German North Sea

September 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

EnBW has selected HTM Helicopter Travel Munich and HeliService to provide helicopter transport services for the company’s offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

HTM Helicopter Travel Munich and HeliService were selected to provide aerial and related services for EnBW’s Hohe See, Albatros, and He Dreiht offshore wind farms in Germany.

EnBW plans to use helicopters for the offshore-onshore transport of personnel, including personnel luggage, in the contract period. In certain cases, and after consultation with the helicopter service provider, cargo, including dangerous goods, is also to be transported.

The maximum value of the framework agreement, which is expected to last until 31 March 2032, is EUR 6 million.

The helicopter must be able to approach the Hohe See offshore substation landing deck as well as the neighbouring offshore wind farms, such as BARD Offshore 1 or Global Tech I, and converter stations, including BorWin Gamma and BorWin Beta.

In individual cases, installation vessels or service operation vessels (SOVs) with helidecks are also to be approached, according to the contract award notice. The helicopter must be able to winch material to and from vessels, platforms, and offshore wind turbines.

EnBW constructed the Hohe See and Albatros wind farms, which have been connected to the grid since October 2019 and January 2020, as one 639.45 MW joint project.

The third wind farm, He Dreiht, is currently under construction, and the first Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbine was installed at the site in April 2025.

A few months ago, Seaway7 completed the installation of the last inter-array cable, connecting the 13th and last string of the He Dreiht project to the BorWin epsilon converter platform, part of the BorWin5 grid connection.

