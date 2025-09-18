Back to overview

Metsähallitus Picks Arenso for Offshore Wind EIA Work in Finland

September 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Finnish state-owned enterprise Metsähallitus has selected Arenso Oy to carry out the technical planning of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) programme phase of the Ebba offshore wind project in Finland.

The planning work will commence in autumn 2025.

Arenso is responsible for the early-stage technical design work that supports the EIA process and enables a more detailed assessment of turbine placement and marine infrastructure. 

“Arenso and its predecessor Suomen Hyötytuuli have been developing offshore wind power concepts suitable for the icy conditions of the Baltic Sea for over two decades, and this expertise will now be applied in the planning of the Ebba project. We are pleased to advance Finland’s offshore wind sector through this collaboration with Metsähallitus,” said Esa Holttinen, Business Director at Arenso.

The project area is located off the coast of Pyhäjoki and Raahe. The area has been designated for wind power production in the Maritime Spatial Plan and in the draft of the North Ostrobothnia energy and climate phase regional land use plan.

The planned offshore wind farm has an estimated capacity of 1.4 GW.

Ebba is part of Metsähallitus’ portfolio of offshore wind projects being developed in territorial waters. The other two projects that the company is developing are the Edith and Korsnäs offshore wind farms.

