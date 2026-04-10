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Arenso’s Operative Management Buys Company’s Offshore Wind Business

Business & Finance
April 10, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Part of the operative management of Arenso Oy has acquired the company’s offshore wind business, including its brand, bringing a new reshuffle following the 2024 demerger of Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy.

Under the transaction, Arenso’s offshore wind team, along with its foundation technology and bird radar expertise, has been transferred to the new company. The deal also includes research permits related to offshore wind projects in Finland’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The company will continue operating under the Arenso name, initially focusing on the development of offshore wind technology and business. It will also maintain its role in advancing the offshore wind project being developed by Tahkoluoto Offshore Oy.

Arenso was established in autumn 2024 as part of a broader corporate restructuring of Suomen Hyötytuuli, aimed at strengthening capabilities in offshore wind development and enabling more flexible investment structures.

As previously reported, the demerger saw Suomen Hyötytuuli split its operations across three entities. A new Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy took ownership of the company’s onshore wind farms and the existing Tahkoluoto offshore wind farm, while Tahkoluoto Offshore Oy assumed responsibility for the demonstration and extension project at Tahkoluoto.

Arenso, in turn, was set up to provide wind farm lifecycle services, including development, construction, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning, with personnel transferred from Suomen Hyötytuuli.

The restructuring was designed to support a significant increase in offshore wind investments in Finland, with the Tahkoluoto project playing a central role.

Tahkoluoto is Finland’s first offshore wind farm and at the same time the world’s first offshore wind farm built for freezing sea conditions.

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An expansion project, expected to comprise around 40 turbines with a capacity of 15 MW each, is currently in development with completion targeted for 2027.

The initial plan was to first build a demonstration project with two 15 MW wind turbines to pilot large-scale offshore wind turbine and foundation concepts, and construction methods for deep waters (15-45 metres), but Tahkoluoto Offshore Oy dropped the demo project last year and said it would move forward with the full expansion project.

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