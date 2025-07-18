Back to overview

Siemens Gamesa Secures Conditional Turbine Order for Skyborn’s German Offshore Wind Farm

July 18, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Skyborn Renewables has confirmed the execution of the Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) and the Offshore Long-Term Programme Service Agreement (LTPSA) with Siemens Gamesa for the supply of SG 14-236 turbines for the Gennaker offshore wind project in Germany.

From the left: Michael Prutsch (Skyborn – Gennaker Project Director), Patrick Lammers (Skyborn – CEO), Marc Becker (Siemens Gamesa – Senior Vice President for Offshore) and Mogens Jakobsen (Siemens Gamesa – Head of Sales).Source: Skyborn Renewables

Both agreements are based on the Master Supply Agreement signed by Skyborn and Siemens Gamesa in June 2024.

The agreements are conditional and subject to conditions precedent, including a notice to proceed from Skyborn.

Installation of 63 SG 14-236 wind turbines at sea is planned to commence in early 2028.

“We are thrilled to see the Turbine Supply Agreement and the long-term service agreement with Siemens Gamesa coming to completion. It is another step towards Gennaker’s commissioning. Gennaker, our blue print project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardized process to bring new offshore wind projects to life every 12 to 18 months,” said Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

With a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date, according to Skyborn.

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea.

Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker wind farm in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development.

The offshore substations will be delivered by a consortium comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, while Allseas is responsible for the transportation and installation of two substations.

Once commissioned, planned for 2028, the Gennaker project will supply green electricity to approximately 1 million people.

