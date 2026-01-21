Back to overview

F.lli Righini Awarded Major Contract by Heerema Marine Contractors for High-Capacity Lifting System

Business development
January 21, 2026, posted by supportnav

F.lli Righini S.p.A. has been awarded a new contract by Heerema Marine Contractors for the design, engineering, and supply of an integrated lifting system for offshore installations.

Source: Righini

This award confirms the long-standing collaboration between the two companies and reinforces F.lli Righini’s role as a reference supplier in the offshore lifting equipment market.

The scope of work includes the delivery of:

  • 4 Internal Lifting Tools (ILT) complete with top gimbals
  • 4 Spreader Bar Heads

The equipment will be delivered in 2026 to be used on a series of future major offshore projects.

Building on a Record-Breaking Legacy

This new award follows the successful delivery in 2020 of four ILTs, with a vertical load capacity of 4,000 tonnes and a transverse load capacity of 1,000 tonnes—currently representing the most powerful tools of their kind on the market.

The recently awarded ILTs will significantly exceed that benchmark, reaching an axial lifting capacity of 6,500 tonnes and a transverse load capacity of 2,250 tonnes, covering a range of pile diameters from 80” up to 108”. Once delivered, these will be the most performing ILTs ever produced, breaking F.lli Righini’s own previous record.

A Fully Integrated Solution

The new equipment requires extensive Finite Element Method (FEM) analysis, aimed at ensuring structural performance under the most demanding offshore conditions.

The solution has been engineered to maximize lifting efficiency while minimizing operational risks during Jacket or Top Side installation and/or removal.

In addition to the ILTs, F.lli Righini was awarded the design and fabrication of No.4  Spreader Bar Heads, which will engage and handle the ILTs in a direct way or by means of a lower rigging.

Each pair of Heads will be mechanically mounted to the extremity of a modular Spreader Bar to be adapted to the needed length.

In-House Expertise and Testing Excellence

Engineering, fabrication, machining, as well as mechanical and hydraulic assembly will all be performed internally at F.lli Righini’s headquarters in Ravenna, Italy.

The company will also conduct full-scale Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), including both axial and transversal load tests on all four ILTs in the 108” mode.

This fully in-house design and production process ensures complete control over quality and scheduling, a key advantage for delivering complex, high-performing equipment.

Design Benefits and Strategic Value

The system has been conceived with reusability, modularity, and performance in mind:

  • Compact lifting geometry minimizes the distance between ILT lift points and crane hook, improving stability and increasing the possible height of the unit to be lifted.
  • Scalable design: The ILTs can be deployed across various projects with minimized reconfiguration.

These features align with Heerema’s operational efficiency goals and industry’s best practices for safety and sustainability as well as with Righini’s ESG strategy.

End-to-End Support

F.lli Righini will provide full lifecycle support, including technical assistance during commissioning and offshore operations, ensuring a seamless integration of the equipment into Heerema’s marine execution strategy.

Commitment to Offshore Innovation

We are proud to support our client with the most performing lifting solutions ever delivered for the offshore industry. This award is a recognition of the quality, reliability, and commitment that F.lli Righini brings to every project.

The project confirms F.lli Righini’s continued investment in engineering excellence, and its pivotal role in enabling the next generation of offshore wind and oil & gas infrastructures.

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of offshoreWIND.biz.

Related News