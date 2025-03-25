Back to overview

Announcing Davi partnership with GS Entec for plate rolling machines

Business development
March 25, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

We are glad to unveil our partnership with GS Entec for the supply of two huge plate rolling machines (equipped with all the accessories that are needed), marking a new chapter in offshore wind power structures.

MCB ZA45 of Sif Group, same model purchased by GS Entec

Introducing GS Entec: a leader in offshore wind power
GS Entec has established itself as a pioneer in the offshore wind power industry. Specializing in the manufacture and deployment of offshore wind energy structures, their expertise in engineering has made them a trusted name in the industry. With a focus on emerging Asian markets, GS Entec is poised to lead the way in the global transition to renewable energy.

Our new partnership: an overview
We announce our new partnership with GS Entec, a collaboration that promises advancements in offshore wind energy. As part of this partnership, we have sold two of our state-of-the-art plate rolling machines, the MCB ZA45 and the MAV 45-520, to GS Entec. This collaboration is a significant milestone for both companies, considering these machines are equipped with the latest accessories for handling the huge plates used in the wind energy sector.

Davi headquarters
GS Entec headquarters

The machines: MCB ZA45 and MAV 45-520
The MCB ZA45 and MAV 45-520 are wind energy rolling lines designed to meet the highest standards of precision and efficiency. The MCB ZA45, known for its versatility, is capable of handling a wide range of materials and is particularly suited for the rolling of cones. The MAV 45-520, on the other hand, is a robust machine designed for heavy-duty applications, like re-rolling. Both machines are identical to those used at Sif Group, currently operational in Rotterdam, ensuring that GS Entec receives equipment that has been tested and proven in real-world conditions.

MAV 45-520 of Sif Group, same model purchased by GS Entec

Key project milestones and timeline
The project timeline is meticulously planned to ensure seamless execution and timely completion. Here are the key milestones:

  • Contract signing: August 2024
  • Internal tests: early July 2025
  • Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT): end of July 2025
  • Shipping: from September to December 2025
  • Site Acceptance Tests (SAT): first half of March 2026
  • Project completion: end of March 2026

Future prospects and market impact
The offshore wind energy market is poised for significant growth, driven by the global push towards renewable energy. Our partnership with GS Entec positions us at the forefront of this burgeoning market, allowing us to leverage our expertise and technology to drive innovation and growth. By supplying GS Entec with our machines, we support their current projects but also pave the way for future collaborations that will further strengthen our market position.

We look forward to sharing more about this exciting project and its impact on the wind energy landscape.

