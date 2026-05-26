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Seawork Awards 2026 Entries Rise by 43% at Southampton Flagship Exhibition

May 26, 2026, posted by supportnav

The Seawork Awards 2026 have seen a 43% increase in entries, compared to a year ago, indicating the ongoing importance and relevance of the three-day exhibition and conference in June. 

Seawork

Already an established highlight of Europe’s largest on-water commercial marine and workboat event, the Seawork Awards have received record entries across the 14 categories on offer with entries from Austria, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey and the USA alongside a large UK contingent.

As a long-standing flagship exhibition in Southampton, Seawork continues to play an important role in the city’s maritime calendar, bringing together companies, buyers and innovators from across the UK and beyond.  

The Awards contribute by spotlighting achievement and helping to enhance Southampton’s deserved reputation as a leading centre for maritime business and expertise.

This year’s programme has two new award categories – Autonomous & Remote Operations and Superyacht Connect – and new sponsors in Nova Shipyard, the Workboat Association (WA), the Suzuki Clean Ocean Project and The Society of Maritime Industries (SMI) reflecting the breadth of activity and ambition across the sector. 

Fay Reeve, Seawork Exhibition Manager says: “The growth of the Seawork Awards is good news not only for the commercial marine sector, but for the whole Solent too. It brings economic value, raises the city’s profile on an international stage and reinforces its status as a place where maritime innovation thrives.” 

Seawork

The Seawork Awards 2026 will take place on the first day of Seawork, Tuesday 9 June, from 17:30 at Seawork’s Waterfront Restaurant. 

The six People & Project categories celebrate the individuals, teams and initiatives driving excellence across the maritime industry: Maritime Sustainability sponsored by Suzuki Clean Ocean Project; Marine Civils Best Project; Young Person’s Development Award sponsored by The Workboat Association; Maritime Professional of the Year; Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Maritime Journal; Lifetime Achievement sponsored by Mercator Media. 

The eight Innovation Awards celebrate the ideas, projects and technologies driving progress across the maritime industry: Subsea & Underwater Intervention; Vessel Design & Construction; Marine Equipment & Electronics; Marine Power & Propulsion; Autonomous & Remote Operations; Security & Safety; Superyacht Connect; Environmental & Renewable Energy. 

Seawork 2026 runs from 9-11 June in Southampton, with Speed@Seawork taking place on 8 June in Cowes, Isle of Wight. For more information, visit seawork.com.

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