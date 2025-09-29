Back to overview

Haizea & Faccin: Plate Rolling Solutions for XXL Monopiles in Wind Industry

Business development
September 29, 2025, posted by offshoreWIND.biz

In the fast-moving world of wind energy manufacturing, innovation isn’t optional — it’s essential. For years, HAIZEA GROUP has been at the forefront of change, consistently pushing boundaries to stay ahead of market demands.

As global demand for offshore wind power skyrocketed, Haizea made a bold move: expanding its production portfolio beyond onshore and offshore wind towers to include XXL monopiles — the massive foundations that anchor next-generation offshore wind farms. To make it happen, Haizea needed world-class rolling technology capable of producing monopiles up to 15 meters in diameter — at scale, with precision, and at record speed.

Enter FACCIN GROUP, a global leader in advanced wind rolling solutions. Together, Haizea and Faccin formed a strategic partnership that transformed Haizea’s production capabilities, dramatically cut lead times, and delivered faster, higher-quality monopiles to the market — solidifying Haizea’s position as a key player in the renewable energy transition.

A Vision for Leadership
Jos Buijks, Chief Technical Officer for Monopiles at Haizea Bilbao, describes the ambition driving this transformation:

Following our strategy to lead offshore wind tower and foundation production, we launched our XXL monopile facility 18 months ago. This ambitious project allows us to produce XXL monopiles for the offshore wind industry — a major milestone in our mission to be the go-to supplier for towers and foundations in this rapidly growing sector.

The global energy transition demands massive, innovative infrastructure, and we want to be at the heart of that transformation. Producing XXL monopiles for the next generation of offshore wind farms requires cutting-edge technology, deep expertise, and an uncompromising focus on operator safety — all areas where we insist on excellence.

This commitment set Haizea on a path to finding the right partner — and the right technology — to make its vision a reality.

Why Haizea Chose Faccin
Haizea evaluated multiple suppliers before selecting Faccin — and for good reasons:

  • Robust Design: Faccin’s robust machine design supports intensive and continuous production cycles.
  • Integrated Approach: Faccin manages the entire process from design to machine commissioning, ensuring high quality and optimized performance.
  • Tailor-Made Solutions: Faccin doesn’t just deliver machines — it collaborates to develop customized technologies that keep Haizea ahead of the competition.

Overcoming the Challenge
Producing XXL monopiles is no small feat. It means rolling cones and shells over 4 meters wide, more than 130 mm thick, and with enormous diameters — all while maintaining tight circularity tolerances.

Andrea Comparin, Senior Technical Specialist and Head of Sales for America at Faccin, explains:

From the very beginning, we knew that precision and repeatability would be key. That’s why we recommended a fully automatic 4-roll machine for serial production, paired with a 3-roll variable geometry machine for calibration after longitudinal welding. This combination gave Haizea the flexibility and accuracy it needed.

And it worked.

Jos Buijks recalls:

Our relationship with Faccin isn’t new — it’s built on years of trust and collaboration—not only with Haizea Bilbao but also with our sister company Tecnoaranda, where four Faccin lines have been successfully rolling for many years. What sets them apart is their willingness to listen, adapt, and solve challenges with us.

After running the first two machines 24/7 for a year, we were so impressed that we added a third Faccin 4-roll machine during Phase 2 of our plant expansion.

Technology that Delivers
Faccin’s solution goes far beyond machinery — it’s a complete production line. Full customization was provided to perfectly match Haizea requirements.

As Andrea Comparin stays, “Customized solutions are part of Faccin’s DNA”.
The 4-roll automatic line featuring the Offshore Wind Automation Package installed at Haizea, includes:

  • Automated table for plate feeding
  • Central and side supports for shell handling
  • Integrated system for onboard tack welding assistance
  • All managed by Faccin’s CNC PGS Absolute, featuring specialized functions tailored to the wind energy sector

Also important is the energy-efficient hydraulic system for maximum productivity—and let’s not forget the Remote Service Management feature, which provides support whenever needed.

Meanwhile, the 3-roll variable geometry machine is ideal for re-rolling cans and cones, thanks to its adjustable horizontal bottom roll spacing and vertical top roll movement, enabling precise defect correction in specific areas.

Despite the high level of automation, operators remain key players,” says Andrea Comparin. “That’s why Faccin focuses on ease of use and safety, an essential aspect of every machine we build. Each machine complies with strict EU standards to ensure operator protection throughout all processing phases

Building the Future – Ongoing Collaboration
The collaboration between Haizea and Faccin doesn’t stop with equipment delivery.

We’ve signed long-term service agreements and strategic programs for critical spare parts,” notes Jos Buijks. “We are already working on innovative solutions, such as automated radius measurement and improved onboard tack welding. We are convinced that our commitment to innovation, combined with synergy with technological partners like Faccin, will enable us to achieve our target: becoming a reference point for the renewable energy industry.”

Haizea and Faccin are proving that the key to game-changing innovation is partnership. Together, they are shaping the future of offshore wind energy — making it stronger, smarter, and more sustainable.

FACCIN Wind Tower & Foundation Division
FACCIN’s dedicated Wind Tower & Foundation Division integrates R&D, engineering, and production expertise to develop tailored solutions for the renewable energy sector.

Our team supports clients through the entire lifecycle of a project—from initial consultation and system configuration to post-installation support and performance optimization.

Learn More & Get in Touch!
Visit us: www.faccingroup.com
Email us: [email protected]
Call us: +39 030 67 29 300

