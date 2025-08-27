Enshore Subsea Inch Cape
First Inch Cape Export Cable En Route for Installation in Scottish Waters

Project Updates
August 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The initial section of the first export cable for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm has left the Port of Blyth and is currently en route for installation off the coast of Scotland.

The cable-lay vessel, CMOS Installer, has left the port with the 28-kilometre section of the 220 kV, three-phase export cable.

Each of Inch Cape’s 85-kilometre export cables, manufactured by Orient Cable, will be laid in three sections with two offshore cable joints.

In March 2025, Enshore Subsea secured an export cable installation contract for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

The company will also carry out all pull-in operations and installation of the export cables into both the transition joint bay at Cockenzie, East Lothian, and the offshore substation located off the Angus coastline.

Leask Marine’s C-Force is supporting Enshore by managing the pre-lay grapnel runs (PLGR) ahead of the installation of two export cables to the wind farm array.

The C-Force carried out over 80 kilometres of PLGR to ensure the seabed is completely clear of obstructions before future cable-laying operations.

The Scottish project is owned by Inch Cape Offshore Wind Limited, a joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

At the beginning of this month, the offshore jacket foundation and the substation platform were installed at the site located 15 kilometres off the Angus coast.

The offshore wind farm is expected to produce first power in late 2026 and to be fully commissioned the following year.

