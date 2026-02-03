From Poland to Netherlands: Hull of N-Sea's New Cable Layer Launched (Gallery)
From Poland to Netherlands: Hull of N-Sea’s New Cable Layer Launched (Gallery)

Vessels
February 3, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Dutch shipbuilder and designer Neptune Marine has launched the hull of the dual-fuel cable installation and repair vessel destined for compatriot N-Sea Group.

The hull of the 100-metre-long cable-laying vessel (CLV) Altera hit the water last weekend, starting its journey from the shipyard in Poland to the Netherlands.

The Polish-built vessel is expected in the Netherlands in the coming weeks for installation of the accommodation unit and cable mission equipment at Neptune Marine’s yard in Hardinxveld.

Source: Neptune Marine

Commissioning is scheduled in June, when it will begin its first inter-array cable installation campaign on the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Neptune Marine commenced construction of the vessel in March 2025. UAE’s Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) has been appointed to deliver the full design, manufacturing, delivery, and commissioning of a cable installation deck spread for the CLV.

The newbuild DP2 vessel will be dual-fuel (methanol) prepared, equipped with a 25-tonne offshore knuckle boom crane, a mooring system and will be able to accommodate up to 99 people.

