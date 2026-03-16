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Dutch Start Building Enshore’s Specialist Shallow Draft Cable Lay Barge

Vessels
March 16, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Holland Shipyards Group is constructing a specialist shallow draft cable lay barge, purpose-built to support nearshore and inshore cable installation and marine support operations, for Enshore Subsea, with delivery expected this summer.

Enshore Advantage is being built at Holland Shipyards Group’s yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands, and will, once delivered, mobilise for its first project supporting Nexans in the Wadden Sea in 2027.

The project covers work on TenneT’s offshore grid expansion programme in Germany, under Enshore’s framework agreement with the French cable systems designer and manufacturer as part of which it is responsible for installing the Wadden Sea sections of the submarine cable system for the offshore grid connection systems BalWin3LanWin2, and LanWin4.

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The barge features an integrated cable lay spread suitable for bundled HVDC cable installations, including four-cable HVDC bundles with metallic return, Enshore said.

According to the company, a dedicated mooring system and spud arrangement provide secure positioning during operations, while an optional onboard accommodation module can be deployed to reduce crew transfers and enhance operational efficiency offshore.

Pierre Boyde, Enshore Subsea CEO, said: “The development of Enshore Advantage reflects our long-term commitment to shallow water cable installation. It strengthens our ability to support key clients such as Nexans on complex nearshore projects, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas like the Wadden Sea, where precision and reliability are essential.”

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