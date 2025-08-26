Windcat Rotterdam CSOV launched
First Hybrid CSOV from Windcat’s Elevation Series Launched

August 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Windcat has officially launched the first of six hybrid-powered Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) that are part of the company’s newly developed Elevation Series.

Source: Windcat

The CSOV, named Windcat Rotterdam, was constructed at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam and developed in collaboration with Damen Shipyards Group, Windcat, and CMB.TECH.

“We see a bright future for our vessels in the offshore energy industry supporting clients globally to safely and comfortably accommodate and transfer personnel to their projects offshore. Thanks to the excellent cooperation with Damen Shipyards and all key suppliers we can deliver such an innovative vessel and we look forward to the delivery of the remaining five CSOVs in the coming years,” said Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat.

The vessel is equipped with the latest available technologies in terms of fuel efficiency and emission control, such as a closed bus switchboard configuration and a hybrid-battery electric propulsion system, according to Windcat.

Four azimuth thrusters enable precise manoeuvrability and efficient operations. Collectively, these techniques are expected to ensure that the vessel will reduce CO2 emissions by 30 per cent.

CMB.TECH‘s hydrogen technology will also be implemented in the Elevation Series CSOVs. A dual-fuel hydrogen engine will enable the auxiliary genset to run on hydrogen.

The hydrogen genset, storage, and fuel supply system are ready for integration on the vessel once final approvals are in place.

“On behalf of Damen, I am very pleased to witness this major milestone in the development of the Elevation Series. The vessels are a clear demonstration of what can be achieved for maritime sustainability when we combine our strengths with like-minded partners and work towards a common goal. I’m looking forward to continuing our collaboration during the construction of the remaining vessels in the series,” said Joost van der Weiden, Sales Manager at Damen.  

Designed for offshore deployment of up to 30 days, the 89.39-metre-long Windcat Rotterdam features single and double cabins for up to 120 people.

