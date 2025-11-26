Back to overview

Damen In Charge of Forging Subsea Crane-Endowed Multi-Purpose Vessel with Five More on the Cards

Business & Finance
November 26, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Damen Shipyards Group, a Dutch shipbuilding giant, has been tasked with bringing to life a new multi-purpose accommodation support vessel (MP-ASV) for Windcat, a part of CMB.TECH, said to be one of the world’s largest listed, diversified, and future-proof maritime groups, with a fleet of about 250 vessels. An option to build five additional ships of this type is also on the Dutch shipbuilder’s table.

Multi-purpose accommodation support vessel (MP-ASV); Courtesy of Damen
Multi-purpose accommodation support vessel (MP-ASV); Courtesy of Damen

While unveiling Innovation Series, described as a new class of offshore support vessels during the Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) in Amsterdam, Damen revealed its deal with Windcat for a new MP-ASV that entails the option to construct five more vessels of this type. The shipbuilder plans to begin construction of the first MP-ASV in February 2026, with delivery expected in 2028.

These ships will be built at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam. While the latest vessel order follows the collaboration between the duo during the development of the Elevation Series commissioning services operations vessels (CSOVs), the MP-ASVs are described as a completely new vessel type, built on the success of the previous designs, with increased capabilities and efficiency.

The new ship series will be based on the proven design of the CSOVs, and in many cases, call on the support of the same suppliers. However, the MP-ASVs are larger at 102m x 20m and offer increased deck space of 750 square kilometers, subsea crane capacity of 150 tonnes, and the ability to launch and recover remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Joost van der Weiden (Damen Sales Manager Benelux) and Willem van der Wel (Windcat Managing Director); Courtesy of Damen
Damen and Windcat introduce Innovation Series – from left to right: Joost van der Weiden (Damen Sales Manager Benelux) and Willem van der Wel (Windcat Managing Director); Courtesy of Damen

According to the Dutch giant, these ships will combine a large open deck, sporting a subsea crane, with fuel-efficient operations and comfortable, high-quality accommodation for personnel working in the offshore energy sector for extended periods.

Joost van der Weiden, Damen’s Sales Manager, underscored: “Our collaboration with Windcat is a good example of the way that Damen works. Together with clients who share our values and ambitions, we seek to innovate next generation solutions, setting new standards in safety, efficiency and sustainability.

“This has proven very successful with the first six vessels of the Elevation Series. We are delighted to have received this latest order which represents a further step forward. I am looking forward to our continuing cooperation with Windcat as we develop the Innovation Series in the years ahead.”

Damen Set on Birthing Ships with Decarbonisation Toolkit

The shipbuilder highlights that these vessels feature a large 3981kWh battery pack on a DC grid for low-emission performance to enable peak shaving, allowing the variable-speed main engines to operate at their most efficient working point, such as during DP operations, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

A key feature of the Innovation Series vessels is perceived to be the integration of low-carbon fuels, as a dual-fuel hydrogen engine is believed to make it possible to run the auxiliary genset on hydrogen. The vessels will be equipped to accommodate up to 190 persons on board for at least 28 days of endurance.

A motion-compensated gangway will allow personnel to safely and comfortably access offshore infrastructure during offshore stays. This tool can also maintain a fixed connection with other structures.

Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat, remarked: “Today we introduce a new vessel type, not only to our fleet, but also to the market. We take the best of two worlds: we combine the benefits of a large deck and crane of an MPSV with the comfortable offshore accommodation of an ASV.

“Through collaboration with customers and suppliers and constant evolution, we have remained at the forefront of the offshore energy industry, always putting our customers’ needs first.”

Damen and Windcat have emphasised high-standard accommodation to ensure the well-being of crew and offshore personnel, including a configuration with easy way-finding, appealing aesthetics, and use of high-quality materials, aiming to keep seasickness and homesickness to a minimum.

Equipped with a dynamic positioning system billed as DP2+, the vessels will have azimuth thrusters, with a tunnel thruster fore and aft also installed to ensure they can continue to operate on DP2 in the event of a thruster failure, a feature seen as extra important when the ship operates in remote offshore locations.

“By building this new type of vessel, with an emphasis on comfort, performance and decarbonisation, we are ensuring that we can continue to safely and effectively support tomorrow’s offshore projects around the world,” added Windcat’s Managing Director.

